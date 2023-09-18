SELLER IS OFFERING 5K TOWARDS RATE BUY DOWN OR CLOSING COSTS. FOREST RIDGE COMMUNITY, This is a stunning true 5-bedroom home, 3/1 Bath, 3 car garage, HUGE game room (2 ND LEVEL), Open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, 2 dining areas, granite counters, indoor storm shelter, beautiful SALTWATER pool, landscaped front and back yard, energy-efficient pool pump, new HVAC, sprinkler system, covered patio. WHAT MORE CAN YOU ASK FOR, way too many updates to list…1 YEAR RSA INCLUDED.