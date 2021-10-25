 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $430,000

Beautiful new construction home in BA's desirable Stone Wood Crossing. Offers 5 bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths, game room with wet bar & 3-car garage. Tons of extras including LED & smart light features, electric car charger, plus wires for alarm & surround sound throughout. You won't want to miss this beauty. Owner/agent.

