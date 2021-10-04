 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $429,500

Great 5 bedrm home w/ office, formal dining and game room on nearly 1/2 acre! Large 4 car garage! Large rooms. Hand scraped wood floors, french doors, butlers pantry, furniture style cabinets, wood vent hood, SS appliances, 5 burner cooktop, metal spindles, extensive crown moldings, mud bench, wp tub and large tiled shower in master with caddy and bench. 35 ft wide covered back patio with built in fire pit. Large play set, horseshoe pit and lots of landscape. 2x6 exterior walls well insulated. Large drive

