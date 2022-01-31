 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $415,000

Classic stunner! Split plan w/ spacious Primary bed Down. Primary Bath ft tiled shower, granite jacuzzi, enclosed toilet + double sinks, walk-in closet w/ built-ins. Hardwoods, & New Carpet in Living + Dining rms. Floor to Ceiling windows + Bay off dining area - view Par 4 of Forest Ridge Golf Course. 4 beds up, fit king size beds! 2 attics! All windows have custom coverings. New max capacity Fridge w/ built-in water + ice maker, new max capacity W/D, sink + built-in cabinets in laundry room. New Roof!

