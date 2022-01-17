 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $385,000

5 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $385,000

  • Updated
5 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $385,000

POND VIEW in sought after Brighton Village! Exceptional quality w granite, stainless appliances, plantation shutters, new designer paint, extensive hardwoods & more! Formal Dining or Study, great room, culinary kitchen, lovely Master opening to patio + 2 addl bedrooms down. 4th and 5th bedroom with Game/theatre room up!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert