5 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $365,000

New year, new home! Do not miss this true 5 bedroom in Forest Ridge with remodeled open concept kitchen/living room. Downstairs has 3 bedroomss, 2 full baths, formal dining & office with walk-in closet. Huge gameroom upstairs, 2 bedrooms & a full bathroom. Updated kitchen & too many upgrades to list including tankless hot water heater & newer heat & air. Make an appointment to see this beauty before it is gone!