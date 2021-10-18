5 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $360,000

Five bedroom + office, dining, and large game room on cul-de-sac in Battle Creek Golf Community! This fabulous home offers beautiful hardwood floors, crown molding & trim, drop zone off garage inside laundry room, and open floor plan with a corner stone & brick fireplace in the family room. Master features en-suite bath boasting separate vanities and Jacuzzi tub. 2-car garage has bump out framed for garage door. Don't miss the inviting outdoor fire pit, seat wall, and pergola in fully fenced yard!