 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $358,000

5 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $358,000

5 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $358,000

Welcome home to this beautiful property with stunning pond view! This lovely one owner hone features 5/3/3 PLUS game room, office, formal dining and breakfast nook! Master plus 2 additional bedrooms downstairs, game room and 2 bedroom upstairs. Gorgeous wood flooring in Main living areas downstairs, glass French doors into office, vaulted ceilings, arched doorways, tons of natural light! Well loved and cared for home is ready for it's new family...don't let this one pass you by.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Siblings squabble over mother’s estate plan
Home & Garden

Siblings squabble over mother’s estate plan

Q: My 91-year old mother lives with my sister. She took my mother to a lawyer without my knowledge in 2019. I unexpectedly found out that two quitclaim property deeds were transferred into a trust, for which my sister is apparently the trustee.

+4
Nature Note: Velvet Ants
News

Nature Note: Velvet Ants

  • Updated

August is when I see velvet ants and I saw my first one last week on the 9th. They are beautiful velvety orange-red and black wingless female wasps.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News