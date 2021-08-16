5 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $358,000

Welcome home to this beautiful property with stunning pond view! This lovely one owner hone features 5/3/3 PLUS game room, office, formal dining and breakfast nook! Master plus 2 additional bedrooms downstairs, game room and 2 bedroom upstairs. Gorgeous wood flooring in Main living areas downstairs, glass French doors into office, vaulted ceilings, arched doorways, tons of natural light! Well loved and cared for home is ready for it's new family...don't let this one pass you by.