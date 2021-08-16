 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $347,900

5 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $347,900

  • Updated
5 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $347,900

Gorgeous house like brand new! Hardwood flrs, 2 master suites - 1 down & 1 up. Upstairs in-law suite bath w/real marble floor & tile shower. Formal din/2nd liv rm or office. Big game rm/liv rm up. Crown molding, 1/2 bath remodeled. Granite counters. Up AC upgraded to 3 ton in 2019. All appliances & Water tank less than 2 years. Microwave w/4 years warranty left. 5 burner gas stove. High End camera & security system has been hard wired. Fresh paint in & out. Foam insulation. Brand new Windows. Must see!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Siblings squabble over mother’s estate plan
Home & Garden

Siblings squabble over mother’s estate plan

Q: My 91-year old mother lives with my sister. She took my mother to a lawyer without my knowledge in 2019. I unexpectedly found out that two quitclaim property deeds were transferred into a trust, for which my sister is apparently the trustee.

+4
Nature Note: Velvet Ants
News

Nature Note: Velvet Ants

  • Updated

August is when I see velvet ants and I saw my first one last week on the 9th. They are beautiful velvety orange-red and black wingless female wasps.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News