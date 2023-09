Nestled in South BA, this 5-bedroom beauty is a short walk to the neighborhood pool and park. Master bedroom with ensuite downstairs. The upstairs has a landing that can be used as a playroom or second living area, along with 4 bedrooms and a full bathroom. Large outdoor patio with a basketball goal in the back, plus a swing set that stays. Home backs to a beautiful greenbelt. The third car garage has SafeRoom. A must-see home in the friendly neighborhood of Bentley Village!