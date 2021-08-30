 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $339,900

Gorgeous house like brand new! Hardwood floors, 2 master suites - 1 down & 1 up. Upstairs in-law suite bath w/real marble floor & tile shower. Formal din/2nd liv rm or office. Big game rm/liv rm up. Crown molding, 1/2 bath remodeled. Granite counters. Up AC upgraded to 3 ton in 2019. All appliances & Water tank less than 2 years. 5 burner gas stove. High End camera & security system has been hard wired. Fresh paint in & out. Foam insulation. All windows in the house replaced in August 2021. . Must see!

