5 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $335,000

Immaculate one owner custom built home offers 4 bedrooms down, plus 1 bedroom w/ full shower bath AND a very large game room up. 5th bedroom down w/closet has French doors and would make a great office/flex room. Home backs to open field with sidewalk trail around neighborhood. Gorgeous cherry cabinetry throughout home. Large utility with storage cabinets and sink. Engineered wood flooring in main areas & carpet in bedrooms & game room. Safe room in garage. Covered patio. Neighborhood park & splashpad.

