5 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $325,000

Newly updated 5 bed (2 down, 3 up), 3 bath home nestled on a large nearly 1/2 acre lot (0.44 acres per taxes) and quiet cul-de-sac! Recent updates include; wood look laminate floors, fresh paint throughout main areas, new carpet, new irrigation system & french drains! Open kitchen with eat-in breakfast nook. Master bed with granite en suite & jetted tub. Large backyard ideal for entertaining & gatherings with pristine above ground pool and attached deck. Close proximity to Creekwood, BAHS, and shopping!

