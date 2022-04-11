 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $313,900

This is the one you've been waiting for! Beautiful 5 bedroom in the heart of Indian Springs. BA Schools. Updates throughout. Brand new whole-home water purification system. Complete with 2 beds down and 3 up! 2 living areas, gorgeous kitchen, 2 dining areas, fully fenced yard, spacious rooms, and an oversized lot with professional landscaping. This one won't last long! Don't miss it!

