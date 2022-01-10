5 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $289,900

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
STUNNING TOTAL REMODEL IN BA SCHOOLS! 5 BED/2 BATH w/2nd LIV SPACE UPSTAIRS, 2021 UPDATES: EXTERIOR: New Roof*Gutters*Paint*Some New Windows. INTERIOR: LUXURY VINYL FLOORING & UPDATED STAIRCASE * KITCHEN-*Island*Cabinets*Hardware*Granite*SS Appliances*Sink*Lighting*Flooring*Outlets*Plumbing. BATHROOMS-Granite* Lighting* Flooring *Tub*Shower*Toilet*Fixtures*Outlets*Plumbing. BEDROOMS-Carpet*Fans*Outlets* Hardware. LIST OF ADDT'L UPDATES CAN BE PROVIDED. CALL TODAY FOR A PRIVATE SHOWING!

