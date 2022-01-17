 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $272,000

Looking for square footage in BA? Come see this updated beauty sitting on a corner lot in the heart of town. Home has tons of storage with multiple walk-in closets, plus an oversized 3 car garage. Large master down w/private bath and 4 beds up where you will find 2 full separate baths. Roomy utility room with pantry, plus 1/2 bath by garage. Stylish granite in kitchen and breakfast nook that features bay window. Finished beams in living and fireplace surrounded by custom built ins. Lg dining w/2nd living.

