5 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $259,000

Large 5 bdrm, 3 full baths and 1 half bath. All rooms spacious. Large walk-in closets. 2 primary suites down, both have full baths. 3 large rooms up w/ a full bath. Walk out attic that c/b made into gameroom or use as storage. Walking distance to middle & grade schools. Great built in storage and many other features. New HVAC 2 yrs ago and roof approximately 8 years old. Nice corner lot w/ covered patio in backyard. Big side yard shaded from large tree. Great for trampoline & a tree swing. Inground pool.