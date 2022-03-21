Bring the whole family! Rare 5 bedroom home in Union School District. First floor features the Master bedroom, formal dining room, living room, fireplace, and kitchen with large windows and bar seating. Send the kids upstairs where there’s 4 bedrooms or 3 rooms and a large playroom. A/C units replaced within the past 5-years. Hot Water Tank replaced in 2019. Roof replaced in 2011.
5 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $239,000
