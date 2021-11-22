SO. MUCH. NEW. Quiet cul-de-sac on .3 acre w new drive. Study w closet cb 5th bed. Ikea kitch cab, butcher blk counters, farmhouse sink w reverse osmosis, subway tile, IN/UNDER cab lights. Dining w barn doors opening to lg pantry. New int/ext paint. NEW dbl pane/hung windows. 2 showerheads in Mstr incl Rainfall & heated flr. Upstrs bth w dbl sinks, New shower/tub combo, xtra storage. Huge back w basket weave fence, cov. patio, 5 fruit trees. 2 attic spaces, 1 cb finished addtl room. So many finer details.
5 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $234,900
