5 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $229,900

Beautiful 2 story, 4 bed (or 5 - Master is down, others are up) 2.5 bath 2 living (OR 2nd living - game room can be a 5th bedroom w/ a large closet.). Spacious Bedrooms and large lot. Home features new int. & exterior paint, Roof is 4 yo - Carpet cleaned this week and ready for you! Masyer bath & half bath beautifully remodeled. Kitchen features can lights. House is within walking distance to Broken Arrow's Freshman Academy. The Play Fort & storage shed stays! MULTIPLE OFFER DEADLINE MON. NOV. 8 @ 10am

