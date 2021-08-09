5 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $220,000

 Skip to main content
Nice home in a well-established quiet neighborhood is located in Broken Arrow school district. Features 5beds, 3baths, office, wood-burning fireplace, and an attached 2car garage. Recently updated kitchen with new cabinets and granite countertops. Utility room off kitchen. Nice fenced backyard with covered patio and with mature trees. 3 bedrooms and 2 baths downstairs including master bedroom. Upstairs bedrooms and Jack and Jill bathroom recently updated. Close to schools, dining, and shopping. MUST SEE!

