Experience the unparalleled luxury this new construction home in gated Wyckford at Forest Ridge has to offer. From the custom white oak and glass floating staircase to the unique VR Room, no stone has been left unturned when planning the meticulous details of this modern estate. Awe-inspiring 23 foot ceilings run through the foyer and living room, crowned with a dazzling modern chandelier and ceiling treatment. 5 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 2 powder bathrooms, 4 fireplaces, and an oversized 4 car garage. Additional property features include a 60+ bottle glass wine room, prep kitchen/pantry, study, media room, game room with wet bar and balcony, covered outdoor living with a fireplace, and an EF-5 rated tornado safe room. With thousands of square feet of covered and uncovered outdoor space, there's plenty of room to entertain guests and enjoy the lush surroundings. The backyard offers ample space for you to custom-design your own pool/spa and even a guest house. Cul-de-sac lot with professional landscaping and along driveway for plenty of off-street parking. Two tankless hot water systems with instant hot water looped throughout, Low-E windows, full open cell spray foam insulation (including the garage, exterior walls and all roof rafters). Smart irrigation system and full home security system. There is so much to love about this over-the-top home!