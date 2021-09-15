 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $1,399,000

5 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $1,399,000

5 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $1,399,000

Exquisite 10 m/l acre Estate within BA City limits. 6387 sq. ft. of living area in an elegant home built in 1994. 5 bed/4 full baths/2 half baths/4 car garage. Huge grtroom w/soaring ceiling and brick FP. Beautiful granite island kitchen with walk-in pantry. Lovely Master w/FP. Master bath with his/her vanitites, sauna, huge closet. 50x70 Barn plus 2 additional outbuildings (1 with small apt). Vast grounds with pond, pool, hot tub, waterfall. Storm Shelter. Floored Attic. Sprinklers. Gated entry. Fenced.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News