 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $1,275,000

5 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $1,275,000

Absolutely STUNNING & spacious home in gated Berwick Fairways! Gourmet kitchen w/unique granite, double island, prep sink, Frigidaire pro-series, Thermador gas cooktop & custom cabinets. Immaculate hardwoods throughout. Primary suite includes amazing view of backyard + sitting area, HUGE bath & closet. Guest, formal dining & office down. 3 beds up with private baths. Dog shower & garage floor coating. Serene creek view, covered outdoor kitchen & living space, fireplace and self-cleaning spa and pool.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert