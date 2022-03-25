 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $1,250,000

5 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $1,250,000

Exquisite 10 ac m/l Estate within BA City limits. Vast grounds with pool, pond, hot tub, waterfall, and gated entry. 50x70 Shop + 2 additional all-purpose outbuildings. Storm Shelter. Sprinkler System. New Paint, New Light Fixtures, New Carpet. 6387 sq. ft. 5 bed/4 full baths/2 half baths/4 car garage. Huge grtrm w/soaring ceiling and brick FP. Beautiful granite island kitchen with walk-in pantry. Lovely Master w/FP. Mster bath with his/her vanities, sauna, huge closet. Gameroom. Move-in Ready! MUST SEE!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert