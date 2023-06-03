Incredible one-of-the-kind new construction home in Jenks (Bixby schools.) ) Sitting on a .6 acre lot, this almost 4,700sf home offers incredible space for living and entertaining in style. Superb attention to every finish selection with no detail overlooked. This home boasts 5 large bedrooms (2 down and 3 up), 4.5 baths (1 Pullman.) Spacious 20' entry and an elegant, curved staircase greets visitors with study and formal dining off that space. Once through the entry area, this home opens into a great room. The large living room features 12’ gorgeous, coffered ceilings, fireplace built-ins. On the other side, the kitchen boasts a dramatic kitchen island with waterfall edge, French blue cabinetry, and gold/ brass and white accents creating a luxurious feel. Dining connects via butler’s pantry and pantry area and boasts a custom-designed ceiling as well. Plenty of natural light floods the entire home, and especially all the living and entertainment areas. A large Primary bedroom suite and a downstairs guest room complete the lower level. Upstairs boasts 3 bedrooms, 2 baths (1 Pullman), game room, and theater room. Game room boasts a Built-in bar area that’s adjacent to Theater. The home theater room is already pre-wired for all your AV needs and offers a built-in platform. Absolutely gorgeous .6-acre lot offers privacy, mature trees, and plenty of space for pool. There is a fantastic large, covered patio, featuring outdoor kitchen and outdoor fireplace. Listing Agent related to seller.