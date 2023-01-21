5 Bedroom Home in Bixby - $599,000

NEW CONSTRUCTION by J Davis Homes in popular Presley Heights II. The Bella plan features primary suite + guest suite & office down or 5th bedroom. 2 beds w/ pullman bath, & game room up. Spacious gourmet kitchen w/ dining space. Vaulted ceiling in main living, quartz countertops, slider doors to patio, and extra deep garage. Situated on a large corner lot! The Davis difference: tankless hot water, hardwood floors throughout, custom solid wood slow close cabinets, full tile showers and tub surrounds, full gutters, professional landscaping, and full appliance package including fridge/freezer! Designer finishes, attention to detail, and quality construction. Bixby West Schools! Agent related to builder. Photos of a previously completed build. Estimated completion March 2023.