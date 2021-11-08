 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Bixby - $589,900

This Luxurious Home has all the amenities. From the 5 Beds, 3 full/2 half bathrooms, 3 car garage, hardwood floors, coffered ceilings, granite kitchen, 2 living areas, formal dining, study with custom built-ins, game room, covered patio, situated on 1/2 acre lot, & Gunite Pool and hot tub make this home! Abundant natural light, elegant formal living & dining rooms offer custom built-ins and fireplaces in each! Master downstairs, fresh interior and exterior paint, All 3 HVAC systems with-in last 5 years.

