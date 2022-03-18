 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Bixby - $559,990

5 Bedroom Home in Bixby - $559,990

Award winning builder model home now for sale! Front Study w barn doors. Lots of wood flooring. Front bed w cathedral ceiling. Gorgeous Kitchen w raised ceiling & wood beams, built-in stainless appliances, large walk-in pantry, high glass door cabinets, pendant lights & much more. Dining area is large & has a fireplace on the wall. Very large gameroom! Master Suite w spacious bath w very large tiled shower w rain head and bench. Large walk-in his/her closet w mirror & shoe bench between. Must see!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert