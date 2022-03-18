Award winning builder model home now for sale! Front Study w barn doors. Lots of wood flooring. Front bed w cathedral ceiling. Gorgeous Kitchen w raised ceiling & wood beams, built-in stainless appliances, large walk-in pantry, high glass door cabinets, pendant lights & much more. Dining area is large & has a fireplace on the wall. Very large gameroom! Master Suite w spacious bath w very large tiled shower w rain head and bench. Large walk-in his/her closet w mirror & shoe bench between. Must see!
5 Bedroom Home in Bixby - $559,990
Related to this story
Most Popular
"Don't feel bad about our petition for divorce Oklahoma. It's not you, it's us. Actually, it is you," says Tulsa resident J.D. Colbert.
When Russian President Vladimir Putin hinted that nuclear war was on the table, most Millennial and Gen Z Americans were thrust into a new awareness of nuclear peril. Editorial writer Bob Doucette gives us one scenario of how a large-scale nuclear attack might unfold for us.
When the new show from Taylor Sheridan (“Yellowstone”) was announced, it wasn't clear whether "Tulsa King" would actually be shot here, but Tulsans will get their shot to appear in the Paramount+ series.
Legislation advancing in Legislature would strip school lunch programs from State Ed Department and move to Ag
"The House author told us that some in the Legislature feel too much focus was put on making sure kids were fed during the pandemic and not on educating kids," said Carolyn Thompson, chief of government affairs at the State Department of Education. #oklaed
A 13-year-old was driving the pickup truck that struck a van in Texas, killing nine people, says NTSB
The speed limit at the crash site was 70 mph. Although it was unclear how fast the two vehicles were traveling, the NTSB vice chairman says “this was clearly a high-speed collision.”
Nine people were killed in a head-on collision in West Texas, including six students and a coach from a New Mexico university's golf teams.
LVIV, Ukraine -- Ukraine said a fourth Russian general has been killed in the fighting.
OU's Lloyd Noble Center in Norman will host all 6A and 5A state semifinal and title games Friday and Saturday. State Fair (Jim Norick) Arena in Oklahoma City will host all 4A, 3A and 2A quartefinal and title games.
The recommendation to close the Jack C. Montgomery Veterans Affairs Medical Center rather than make it an in-patient mental health and treatment center seemed to surprise Oklahoma's congressional delegation.
Country music legend Dolly Parton is appreciative of being nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, but she is removing herself from consideration.