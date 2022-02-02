5 Bedroom Home in Bixby - $550,000

Live, work, and play right at home! This gorgeous 5 bedroom, 3.5 bath retreat in Dutchers Crossing offers a fireplace in the primary bedroom, the living room, and in the outdoor living area! Whether hosting by the gunite pool or relaxing in the custom theater room, you will fall in love with this oasis' stunning hardwoods, custom built-ins, and exotic granite finishes. Conveniently close to shopping, dining, and highways, in the prestigious Bixby School District.