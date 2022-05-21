5 Bedroom Home in Bixby - $525,000

Mint condition like new home in Bixby School District. Open floor plan with 2 bedrooms down with office or 3rd bedroom and 2 bedrooms with large game room up. Master bedroom closet has access to laundry room and built in drawer island. Master bathroom has split vanities, stand alone soaking tub, and XL glass and tile shower. SS appliances and quartz countertops in kitchen. Yard is pristine with privacy fence.