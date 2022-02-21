 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Bixby - $440,000

Incredible Saltwater Lagoon Pool, Spa, Waterfall, & Covered Outdoor Living in Jenks SE! Meticulous curb appeal, prof landscaping, & mature trees! Fabulous Great Room w/double sided stacked stone fireplace to Game Room overlooking pool! Extensive hardwoods, granite island Kitchen w/stainless steel appliances, Formal Dining, Study w/brick walls. Tranquil Master & Safe Room down, 3 lrg beds & 2nd Game Room up! Large 2 car garage w/workshop. Selling AS-IS.

