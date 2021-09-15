 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Bixby - $439,900

Beautiful 5 BR hm w/wrap porch has so many updates! You won’t find a prettier backyard—gunite diving pool, wooded greenbelt, cov’d patios, meticulous landscaping! New roof (2020), carpet, LVP flooring & fresh paint in on point colors! GREAT family floorplan offers the flexibility of multi-use rooms—perfect for today’s families! Master & 2 BRs have walkout balconies. 2 laundry rms. MIL suite, if needed. XL granite kit has lg island, newer KitchenAid appls & tons of cabinets. HUGE walkout attic.

