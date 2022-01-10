 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Bixby - $439,000

Highly sought-after Southwood, 1.45 ac (m/l) w/beautiful trees. Bixby schools. New A/C, 3 fp - XL wood burning in bsmnt. 3 Flrs: main floor w/open kitchen/living, enclosed patio w/lg windows, formal din, prim bdrm +1/office, laundry between prim bdrm & prim bath. Up are 3 bds w/walk-in closets, lg storage closet, Lg bd could be gmrm. Walk-out bsmnt w/huge shop, office, bath, ex living area w/ample storage cabinets, shop area in 2 car gar. Circle driveway & drive to rear garage. Many extras. Pond in back

