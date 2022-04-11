5 Bedroom Home in Bixby - $429,900

Immaculate 4 bed 3 1/2 bath home in The Reserve at Harvard Ponds neighborhood. Originally was the builders home! Home offers open floor plan, beautiful kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances and crown molding throughout. Upstairs has a true Mother-in-Law set up! Office could be 5th bdrm. 3yr Roof, 5 yr hot water tank. 2 car garage has extra 33'deep side for tons of storage. Water softener system and hot tub stays. Fall in love with your new home and neighborhood w/ pool, parks, walking trails and ponds!