The Irving is a gorgeous single-story, 2,608 square feet, 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 2-car garage plan. This home features an open concept layout which is perfect for entertaining. The foyer leads you into the spacious dining room just off the living room. This layout offers a large kitchen with a granite island and is equipped with a large walk-in pantry. The kitchen features Whirlpool Stainless Steel appliances and a gas range. A beautiful bedroom one suite is located at the back of the house for complete privacy. Take advantage of the study, perfect for a home office! The exterior comes with front and back sod, landscaping in the front, and a large covered patio! With numerous bedrooms and large living areas, this plan has everything youve been looking for!
5 Bedroom Home in Bixby - $412,990
Related to this story
Most Popular
Art Briles, the disgraced Baylor football coach, appeared on Owen Field after Saturday's game to draw scorn from Sooner Nation.
Tulsa World Scene podcast: What is going in to the old Casa Bonita building? We talked to the owner.
What does the future hold for the Pepto-Bismol pink building at the corner of 21st Street and Sheridan Road?
Much of what was left of the restaurant's interior was demolished and removed last year, the owner said.
Oklahoma State ended its 19-game nonconference winning streak in Saturday's loss to South Alabama Saturday night.
Fire code violations prompting the closure have nothing to do with Dillard's, the Tulsa Oilers’ ice rink under construction, or any of the oth…