5 Bedroom Home in Bixby - $0

5 Bedroom Home in Bixby

5 Bedroom Home in Bixby

The Irving is a gorgeous single-story, 2,608 square feet, 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 2-car garage plan. This home features an open concept layout which is perfect for entertaining. The foyer leads you into the spacious dining room just off the living room. This layout offers a large kitchen with a granite island and is equipped with a large walk-in pantry. The kitchen features Whirlpool Stainless Steel appliances and a gas range. A beautiful bedroom one suite is located at the back of the house for complete privacy. Take advantage of the study, perfect for a home office! The exterior comes with front and back sod, landscaping in the front, and a large covered patio! With numerous bedrooms and large living areas, this plan has everything youve been looking for!

