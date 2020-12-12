4A title game stats: Wagoner 42, Clinton 13

HOW THEY SCORED
Clinton 0 0 0 13 — 13
Wagoner 14 14 7 7 — 42
A: 4,375
First quarter
W: Brayden Drake 5 run (Ethan Muehlenweg kick), 7:32
W: Drake 40 run (Muehlenweg kick), 7:10
Second quarter
W: Trey Gause 59 fumble return (Muehlenweg kick), 6:12
W: Chase Nanni 19 pass from Sawyer Jones (Muehlenweg kick), 0:42
Third quarter
W: NuNu Clayton 5 pass from Jones (Muehlenweg kick), 3:02
Fourth quarter
C: Caden Powell 37 pass from Zade Cisneros (kick failed), 9:07
W: Bryan Trimble 22 run (Muehlenweg kick), 3:53
C: Atrel Bryson 59 run (Jordan Brown kick), 3:12
TEAMS
CLI WAG
First downs 8 26
by rushing 6 20
by passing 2 1
by penalty 0 5
Rushing yards 142 359
Passing yards 50 46
Passing 2-8-1 4-5-0
Offensive plays 35 54
Total yards 192 405
Avg. per play 5.5 7.5
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 4-1
Penalties-Yds 8-62 11-92
Punts-Avg. 4-31.5 1-24
Punt returns-Yds 0-0 1-11
Kickoff returns-Yds 7-89 2-47
Interceptions-Yds 0-0 1-3
Fumble returns-Yds 0-0 1-59
Possession time 19:34 28:26
3rd downs 1-8 2-6
4th downs 2-2 2-3
Sacks by-Yds 2-7 2-14
Clinton
RUSHING No. Yds TD Lg
A. Bryson 16 125 1 59
T. Miller 4 10 0 3
R. Pleasant,2 8 0 4
C. Powell 5 -1 0 6
PASSING C-A Yds Int TD
C. Powell 1-6 13 0 0
Z. Cisneros 1-1 37 0 1
A. Bryson 0-1 0 1 0
RECEIVING No. Yds TD Lg
C. Powell 1 37 1 37
A. Ceniceros 1 13 0 13
KICKING Conv FG Punts
Z. Cisneros 4-31.5
J. Brown 1-2 0-0
RETURNS Punt KO Int Fum
A. Bryson 2-40
A. Seabolt 1-10
N. Jones 2-16
T. Miller 2-23
TACKLES Solo Ast. Total TFL Sacks
R. Pleasant 5 6 11 1.5 1.5
C. Powell 5 5 10 1
T. Miller 2 8 10
T. Bennett 1 6 7 0.5
J. Hill 0 6 6 1
A. Bryson 1 4 5
T. Turney 0 5 5 0.5 0.5
N. Jones 0 5 5
A. Seabolt 1 2 3
B. Foster 1 2 3
Z. Cisneros 1 2 3 0.5
L. Fuller 0 2 2
N. Jones 0 2 2
M. Nguyen 0 1 1
J. Barker 0 1 1
G. Maley 0 1 1
J. Brown 0 1 1
M. Zurline 0 1 1
Wagoner
RUSHING No. Yds TD Lg
B. Drake 32 247 2 40
S. Jones 9 55 0 19
B. Trimble 2 41 1 22
N. Clayton 4 21 0 17
TEAM 1 -2 0 0
B. Bowman 1 -3 0 0
PASSING C-A Yds Int TD
S. Jones 4-4 46 2 19
C. Nanni 0-1 0 0 0
RECEIVING No. Yds TD Lg
C. Nanni 2 27 1 19
B. Drake 1 14 0 14
N. Clayton 1 5 1 5
KICKING Conv FG Punts
S. Jones 1-24
E. Muehlenweg 6-6 0-0
RETURNS Punt KO Int Fum
B. Trimble 1-11 1-19
B. Drake 1-28
C. Nanni 1-3
T. Gause 1-59
TACKLES Solo Ast. Total TFL Sacks
K. Charboneau 3 6 9
G. Goodnight 1 6 7
N. Clayton 1 4 5
C. Nanni 2 2 4
T. Gause 2 2 4 1
L. Cole 1 3 4 1 1
F. Watson 0 4 4
I. Smith 1 2 3 1 1
B. Trimble 0 3 3
B. Drake 0 2 2
J. Rollins 0 2 2
C. Sheppard 0 2 2
M. Rice 1 0 1
C. Pawpa 1 0 1
G. Rodriguez 1 0 1
B. Roberson 0 1 1
A. Fulton 0 1 1
