4A title game stats: Wagoner 42, Clinton 13
agate

4A title game stats: Wagoner 42, Clinton 13

  • Updated

HOW THEY SCORED

Clinton 0 0 0 13 — 13

Wagoner 14 14 7 7 — 42

A: 4,375

First quarter

W: Brayden Drake 5 run (Ethan Muehlenweg kick), 7:32

W: Drake 40 run (Muehlenweg kick), 7:10

Second quarter

W: Trey Gause 59 fumble return (Muehlenweg kick), 6:12

W: Chase Nanni 19 pass from Sawyer Jones (Muehlenweg kick), 0:42

Third quarter

W: NuNu Clayton 5 pass from Jones (Muehlenweg kick), 3:02

Fourth quarter

C: Caden Powell 37 pass from Zade Cisneros (kick failed), 9:07

W: Bryan Trimble 22 run (Muehlenweg kick), 3:53

C: Atrel Bryson 59 run (Jordan Brown kick), 3:12

TEAMS

CLI WAG

First downs 8 26

by rushing 6 20

by passing 2 1

by penalty 0 5

Rushing yards 142 359

Passing yards 50 46

Passing 2-8-1 4-5-0

Offensive plays 35 54

Total yards 192 405

Avg. per play 5.5 7.5

Fumbles-Lost 1-1 4-1

Penalties-Yds 8-62 11-92

Punts-Avg. 4-31.5 1-24

Punt returns-Yds 0-0 1-11

Kickoff returns-Yds 7-89 2-47

Interceptions-Yds 0-0 1-3

Fumble returns-Yds 0-0 1-59

Possession time 19:34 28:26

3rd downs 1-8 2-6

4th downs 2-2 2-3

Sacks by-Yds 2-7 2-14

Clinton

RUSHING No. Yds TD Lg

A. Bryson 16 125 1 59

T. Miller 4 10 0 3

R. Pleasant,2 8 0 4

C. Powell 5 -1 0 6

PASSING C-A Yds Int TD

C. Powell 1-6 13 0 0

Z. Cisneros 1-1 37 0 1

A. Bryson 0-1 0 1 0

RECEIVING No. Yds TD Lg

C. Powell 1 37 1 37

A. Ceniceros 1 13 0 13

KICKING Conv FG Punts

Z. Cisneros 4-31.5

J. Brown 1-2 0-0

RETURNS Punt KO Int Fum

A. Bryson 2-40

A. Seabolt 1-10

N. Jones 2-16

T. Miller 2-23

TACKLES Solo Ast. Total TFL Sacks

R. Pleasant 5 6 11 1.5 1.5

C. Powell 5 5 10 1

T. Miller 2 8 10

T. Bennett 1 6 7 0.5

J. Hill 0 6 6 1

A. Bryson 1 4 5

T. Turney 0 5 5 0.5 0.5

N. Jones 0 5 5

A. Seabolt 1 2 3

B. Foster 1 2 3

Z. Cisneros 1 2 3 0.5

L. Fuller 0 2 2

N. Jones 0 2 2

M. Nguyen 0 1 1

J. Barker 0 1 1

G. Maley 0 1 1

J. Brown 0 1 1

M. Zurline 0 1 1

Wagoner

RUSHING No. Yds TD Lg

B. Drake 32 247 2 40

S. Jones 9 55 0 19

B. Trimble 2 41 1 22

N. Clayton 4 21 0 17

TEAM 1 -2 0 0

B. Bowman 1 -3 0 0

PASSING C-A Yds Int TD

S. Jones 4-4 46 2 19

C. Nanni 0-1 0 0 0

RECEIVING No. Yds TD Lg

C. Nanni 2 27 1 19

B. Drake 1 14 0 14

N. Clayton 1 5 1 5

KICKING Conv FG Punts

S. Jones 1-24

E. Muehlenweg 6-6 0-0

RETURNS Punt KO Int Fum

B. Trimble 1-11 1-19

B. Drake 1-28

C. Nanni 1-3

T. Gause 1-59

TACKLES Solo Ast. Total TFL Sacks

K. Charboneau 3 6 9

G. Goodnight 1 6 7

N. Clayton 1 4 5

C. Nanni 2 2 4

T. Gause 2 2 4 1

L. Cole 1 3 4 1 1

F. Watson 0 4 4

I. Smith 1 2 3 1 1

B. Trimble 0 3 3

B. Drake 0 2 2

J. Rollins 0 2 2

C. Sheppard 0 2 2

M. Rice 1 0 1

C. Pawpa 1 0 1

G. Rodriguez 1 0 1

B. Roberson 0 1 1

A. Fulton 0 1 1

