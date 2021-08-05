 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Verdigris - $256,740
spotlight

4 Bedroom Home in Verdigris - $256,740

4 Bedroom Home in Verdigris - $256,740

The Justin plan. Open concept living with separate dining space that can accommodate large furniture. Island kitchen, shaker cabinets, granite, stainless appliances, walk-in pantry & luxury vinyl flooring in common areas, carpet in bedrooms. Covered patio & porch. Huge primary suite with double sinks & large walk-in closet. Additional features include America’s Smart Home pre-wire & home is connected package. Neighborhood park & ponds.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News