4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $999,900

Don't miss out on expansive 51.5 acre property w/ exceptional home & barndominum. Main home has 18ft ceilng liv w/firplce. Spacious home w/ 4 bd dwn & bnus rm as opt 5th up. Multi zoned Hvac. Fncd, ingrnd pl & plhous w/ full bth. 3 car gar w/ epoxy flr. Barn feats top of line stalls, ovrhd elc doors, tack, & storage rooms; sep mther-in-law quart w/ ktch, laundry, 2 large rms w/ priv bths & walk-ins. 2 hrse coralls, stockd pnd and sprng-fed crk. View wldlfe, fish. 10 min frm dwntwn & 3 mi frm Tulsa Hills.

