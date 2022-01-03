 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $999,000

BREN-ROSE...prominent neighborhood for 85 years. Featured in Oklahoma magazine for its kitchen and master bedroom/bath. Three BR's and 3 full baths up. Downstairs is living room, large club room with fireplace & bar. Kitchen is highlighted by Italian oven range & Bosch dishwasher. Fourth BR or office with full bath. Basement Club room with fireplace. Large corner lot is highlighted by a magnificent 50-year old tree. Vacant.

