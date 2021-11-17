 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $995,000

Breathtaking Jack Arnold designed custom home situated on a 1 plus acre quiet cul-de-sac treed lot in Jenks SE school district has unsurpassed quality and charm! Soaring ceilings, dual staircase, hrdwds, authentic French limestone floors, updated Calcutta marble kitchen w/custom cabinets, PE Geurin Hardware, Scagilia stone vent hood & Commercial grade appliances, 4 imported fireplace mantels, hand-carved moldings, 2X6 Construction, private well, storage shed & MORE!Family friendly floor plan and gorgeous!

