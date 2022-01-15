 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $99,900

4 Bedroom Home has been recently remodeled with new paint, new carpet, new appliances. Nice large wood deck, Master Bath has a Garden Tub with a separate shower and double sinks. Open and spacious kitchen. Large living area. Easy Commute! Allen Bowden Elementary School. Property being Sold As-Is

