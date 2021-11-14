Adorable updated 4 bedroom home, could be 3 bed w/ office! TWO living areas! New flooring, new paint inside & out! Updated kitchen & bathroom, new fixtures. Nice covered front porch. Located minutes to highways, downtown and Charles Page.
4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $99,900
