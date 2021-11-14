 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $99,900

4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $99,900

  • Updated
4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $99,900

Adorable updated 4 bedroom home, could be 3 bed w/ office! TWO living areas! New flooring, new paint inside & out! Updated kitchen & bathroom, new fixtures. Nice covered front porch. Located minutes to highways, downtown and Charles Page.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News