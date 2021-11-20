Rare find in Midtown. New construction w/ designer upgrades. Smart home automation. Wood floors. Full butler’s pantry w/ 2nd full size fridge & wine fridge. Wood shutters. Luxurious master bathroom, oversized walk-in shower w/ marble tile. Spacious master closet w/ island & outlets. Tankless HW. Oversized 3 car garage. Vaulted patio ceiling. Great lot size, ready for a pool w/ planned access to pool bathroom. WiFi enabled sprinkler system & garage doors. Full cedar fence.
4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $959,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Voting continues until 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Guerin-teed it was quite a week: OU-Baylor disintegration prompts suggested rule: One field storm = end of game
- Updated
With the outcome decided, fans everywhere, coaches upset and players at risk, some things are more important than one last play.
- Updated
"The last thing Broken Arrow needs is a duplication of 71st Street between Mingo and Garnet roads imprinted to the section of 71st Street between County Line Road (193rd Street) and the turnpike," says Broken Arrow resident Larry Nodine.
- Updated
The former Housing Solutions employees say mismanagement led to a chaotic scene at the old Wyndham Hotel building, with only a fraction of those promised permanent housing receiving it.
- Updated
NOMA — North of Market — will have 256 apartments, curated retail, restaurants and a neighborhood gathering space.
Electric vehicle maker Canoo to add 375 Tulsa jobs, locate technology hub, software development centers
- Updated
A new partnership with Tulsa-based George Kaiser Family Foundation will mobilize new resources and leverage existing programs to recruit talent to the company.
- Updated
Gov. Kevin Stitt commuted Jones' sentence to life without the possibility of parole.
- Updated
Julius Jones is set to die by lethal injection Thursday at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester for the 1999 murder of Paul Howell of Edmond.
- Updated
The newest film in the "Ghostbusters" franchise is set in the fictional Oklahoma town of Summerville.
- Updated
The band won in both outstanding visual performance and outstanding general effect.