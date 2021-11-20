 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $959,000

Rare find in Midtown. New construction w/ designer upgrades. Smart home automation. Wood floors. Full butler’s pantry w/ 2nd full size fridge & wine fridge. Wood shutters. Luxurious master bathroom, oversized walk-in shower w/ marble tile. Spacious master closet w/ island & outlets. Tankless HW. Oversized 3 car garage. Vaulted patio ceiling. Great lot size, ready for a pool w/ planned access to pool bathroom. WiFi enabled sprinkler system & garage doors. Full cedar fence.

