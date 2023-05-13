This brand-new, immaculate construction is in the prestigious Midtown neighborhood of Sheila Terrace! This stunning home has four bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, and a large multipurpose space. The entertainer's kitchen includes a large island, EXTENSIVE storage with CUSTOM CABINETRY, and the deluxe THOR appliance package with a 6-burner cooktop. There is a formal dining room intended for entertainment, and the kitchen features tray ceilings. The main EN SUITE comes equipped with a spa-like bathroom, a roomy walk-in closet with washer and dryer connections, and a private terrace for your morning coffee or evening cocktails. The upstairs flex room may be used as a media room or second living space, there are endless possibilities. The outdoor kitchen areas is equipped with a built-in grill, sink, and fireplace that is perfect for relaxing or entertaining. The high-end designer accents throughout make this house a must-see. Don't pass up this unique find; it won't last long!