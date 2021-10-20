4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $949,000

Beautiful Mediterranean style 2 story home in Midtown. Close to Brookside, Gathering Place, and Utica Square! 4 Large Bedrooms, 1st floor Master bedroom, 2 office spaces, and theatre room. Gorgeous hardwood floors and custom cabinets throughout. Huge yard, fully fenced, professional landscaping with full sprinkler system which runs on private well. Heated swimming pool, sport court / parking pad in addition to two garages; 1 car garage in front and 2 car garage on side with gated driveway.