This stunning luxury home encompasses all the designer feels throughout the home and located in Jenks school district! When walking into this beautiful home you are greeted with soaring ceiling heights and details to make this home not ordinary but extradinary! This home hosts 4 bedrooms each with a private bath, open large living room with an additional family room with a wet bar! This home is an entertainers delight and can host large gatherings and have the space to enjoy time together. There are custom designed built in cabinetry that gives an artist feel. The expansive primary hosts views of beautiful Oklahoma pastures and has a luxury bath and closet! Outdoor kitchen with gas grill and built in gas fire pit over looking the large back yard perfect for entertaining.
4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $938,000
