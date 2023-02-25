This stunning luxury home encompasses all the designer feels throughout the home and located in Jenks school district! When walking into this beautiful home you are greeted with soaring ceiling heights and details to make this home not ordinary but extradinary! This home hosts 4 bedrooms each with a private bath, open large living room with an additional family room with a wet bar! This home is an entertainers delight and can host large gatherings and have the space to enjoy time together. There are custom designed built in cabinetry that gives an artist feel. The expansive primary hosts views of beautiful Oklahoma pastures and has a luxury bath and closet! Outdoor kitchen with gas grill and built in gas fire pit over looking the large back yard perfect for entertaining.
4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $923,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
When the cheerleading coach broke the news to Katrina Kohel that she was the only one left on the cheer squad, Kohel was determined to compete anyway.
At 88, Inhofe says he intends to still be involved in politics but admits to still suffering the long-term effects of COVID-19. It's why he le…
At over 23,000 square feet and 28 acres, the massive Thompson Mansion remains on the market for half the price.
Here are the 30 candidates for the 2023 Mr. Inside/Mr. Outside voting contest. Voting is open now and continues until March 3. Winners will be…
Rep. Mark McBride has introduced legislation that would bar the State Board of Education from implementing new accreditation rules unless give…