4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $919,000

Beautiful Midtown New Construction in Prime Location. A short walk away from Gathering Place and Discovery Lab and close proximity to Utica Square, Brookside, & Cherry Street. Sit atop the covered balcony, looking west towards the park. This four-bedroom home is a must see. Open floor plan with kitchen, dining, and living. First floor has master suite, guest bed including private bath, and office. Large laundry and mud room, located right off the master closet. Master bathroom has large vanity, huge shower, and free-standing soaker tub. Kitchen includes a gas range along with a built-in second oven and microwave in the pantry. Vaulted ceiling continues into living and through to back patio where there is a built-in outdoor grill and prep bar. Second floor has two bedrooms, each with private baths. Flex room for exercise, hobby, or second study. Game room doubles as theater room with powder bath. The large balcony is over garage and is accessed from game room. The home also includes an oversized three-car garage. Home scheduled to be completed February 2023.